Browning hit by power outage

GREAT FALLS — People and businesses in Browning are in the midst of a power outage (Tuesday, October 15, 2024).

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the outage, nor the extent.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said just before 1 p.m. that officers are working and operational via radio only at their dispatch center.

They said that if you need assistance, dispatch staff will be outside of the building to assist you.

We have been told that traffic signals are not working due to the outage. Drivers are reminded that intersections must be treated as "all-way stops" if the lights aren't working.

There are also reports that cell phone service in the area has been disrupted.

We will update you if we get more information.