Browning polling location moved due to construction issue

BROWNING — In a last-minute change, Glacier County has had to relocate the polling station in Browning due to an unexpected construction issue.

An old well was discovered at the Glacier County Satellite Office on 503 Southeast Boundary Street while crews were expanding the entrance to improve parking access.

The discovery created a safety concern, leading county officials to quickly find an alternative location.

Browning polling station moves to new location

Crystal Cole, the Glacier County Election Administrator, explained the decision: “We’re moving from the Glacier County Satellite Office to the Browning Blackfeet State Game Arbor. This was necessary to avoid parking and accessibility issues for voters.”

The new polling location for the November 5, 2024, general election will be at the Blackfeet Stick Game Arbor, located at the intersection of Second Avenue Northwest and Northwest Boundary Street in Browning.

The polling station will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.



The county is making every effort to notify the community of the change.

“We have fliers posted and social media posts planned to spread the word,” said Cole. “We want to make sure every voter knows where to go to cast their ballot.”

Late registration will still be available at the original Glacier County Satellite Office through November 4, 2024, until noon.

Cole expressed gratitude to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council for providing the new polling site, saying, “It’s a great building with plenty of parking and better accessibility for handicapped voters.”