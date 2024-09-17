School shooting threat in Browning

GREAT FALLS — Browning Public Schools said in a news release on Monday, September 16, 2024, that Browning Middle School received a threat regarding a school shooting incident.

The threat stated that people would be shot on September 26th, and named students and staff who may be targeted.

Browning Schools Superintendent Rebecca Rappold said Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services was contacted immediately, and school officials are working with law enforcement to assess and address the source and credibility of the threat and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

School officials have implemented all necessary safety protocols through it BPS Emergency Operations Plan. The school district will remain in a heightened state of alert until we have fully resolved the situation.

According to Rappold, BLES said that an individual has been identified and they are working to make the final confirmation.

On Monday evening, during phone calls to parents/guardians of identified students, two additional threats/student lists were received. These threats have been forwarded to BLES and they are proceeding with separate investigations.



Due to these unresolved threats related to a potential school shooting incident, Browning Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

School staff are are taking the threats seriously and working closely with law enforcement and parents/guardians to ensure the situation is handled in a manner to ensure the safety of all.

Rappold said: "We understand that these types of threats do cause significant concern and anxiety for students, parents, and our community. At this time, all students are safe, and we are taking every precaution to keep our schools secure. Please continue to talk to your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious or concerning behavior to an adult. Together, we can continue to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the district office or your school principal. Thank you for your continued trust and cooperation as we navigate this difficult situation.

Blackfeet Community College is also taking precautions, saying in a news release:

Due to safety concerns originating from threats directed toward Browning Public Schools, BFCC will move to remote work and instruction on Tuesday September 17, 2024 until it is deemed safe to return to campus. Students are urged to reach out to their instructors if they require assistance with accessing remote instruction. At this time, there is no immediate threat to campus, however, as these threats are being investigated we want to prioritize safety of all members of our BFCC family. This is in effect until further notice and updates will be sent as information becomes available.

We will update you if we get more information.

