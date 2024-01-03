Browning schools closed due to water pressure issues

BROWNING — Kids in Browning got an unexpected extension to their winter break as schools were unable to open on Tuesday due to a water pressure issue.

Two Medicine Water Company has placed the community of Browning under water restrictions as they try to locate a new part for their water treatment plant.

On the front door of the company building, a sign says:

BROWNING COMMUNITY ONLY. PLEASE BE ADVISED YOU WILL BE UNDER WATER RESTRICTIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

The VFD (variable requency drive) on one of the trains at the Stu Miller Water treatment plant has become faulty. We are in the progress (sic) of locating another VFD part, until we can get the new part installed. The Browning community will remain under water restrictions.



Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Sincerely, Josh Bechel, TMWC Manager

According to Bechel, the part has been broken since Christmas Eve, and they are expecting the replacement to arrive by Wednesday morning. Bechel said that the issue is not that there is no water, but that there is not enough pressure in the system, making it a fire hazard for schools to hold classes.

Another source that wished to remain anonymous told us that Browning Middle School is having the most issues, apparently not even having enough water to flush toilets.

Two Medicine Water Company said that they expect to have levels back to normal by Wednesday morning, but due to the current level of water in the system, schools could be delayed in opening another day.

