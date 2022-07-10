Buffalo Kite Festival takes flight

NEAR ULM — Visitors both in-state and from out of state made their way to First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, for the annual Buffalo Kite Festival.

Attendees were able to learn about buffalo art featured on the kites, and also had the opportunity to create and fly their own kite.

The Festival is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with SkyWindWorld. SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit agency that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at locations in Montana and Canada.

SkyWindWorld founder Terry Lee said, "This event started 10 years ago, we've been coming out here and doing this for a long time. It started out when Norma Ashby from Great Falls brought me out here to meet Richard Hopkins because I had told her that I was having famous Native American people paint canvases that we were going to make fly and go to buffalo jumps all over the country and she said the largest one is over in Great Falls, so she brought me out and Richard said, 'Well, bring them out here every year."

He continued, "We do kite education, they make the kites, and we teach them how STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is necessary to make kites, and we like to use kites to get them excited about STEM education."

The festival expanded beyond just learning about kites. It also included various activities to learn more about Native American culture.

Lee said, "A couple hundred kids will be making kites, they have the doll-making, they have the hoops and games, just a wonderful day at the Buffalo Jump where people get to understand what the jump is all about, the history, and a great day to fly kites."

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park recreation manager Clark Carlson-Thompson said, "What we want is for folks to come out to the parks, enjoy themselves, we love hosting events, we love getting people connected to different artists, vendors, and groups that are here, all working towards getting people excited to ne outside, enjoy the arts, and meet some artists and craftsman."

The Annual Kite festival will continue on Sunday, July 10th from 10am-4pm. This family-friendly event is suitable for all ages. For more information call park ranger Alice Southworth at 406-866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.



