Bull moose freed from hammock tangle by wildlife officials

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks staff freed a bull moose that became entangled in a hammock at a residence east of Bozeman.

Wildlife officials darted and immobilized the moose before carefully removing the debris from its antlers and releasing the animal on site.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3)

The incident highlights a common challenge wildlife face throughout the state.

Animals with horns or antlers frequently become stuck in various objects including baling twine, Christmas lights, lawn furniture, garden tools, tarps, fences, and clotheslines.

While property owners can help by minimizing debris and properly storing items, FWP officials acknowledge that some situations are unavoidable.

The agency encourages landowners to contact FWP immediately if they observe an animal that appears tangled or stuck in something. Wildlife staff can typically resolve these situations by immobilizing the animal, removing the obstruction and allowing it to continue safely on its way.

