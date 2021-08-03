Butte boy injured by an otter on Big Hole River

GREAT FALLS — An otter injured a 12-year-old boy from Butte who was floating on the Big Hole River west of Divide on Friday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a social media post that two boys were floating on inner tubes about a half-mile upstream from the Powerhouse Fishing Access Site when they noticed several otters downstream.

The boys were reportedly trying to keep their distance when one of the otters approached and attacked one of the boys. Two adults who were camping nearby helped drive the otters away and bring the boys to safety.

The boy received treatment for his injuries; the other boy was unharmed.

FWP has posted signs at several fishing access sites in the area advising people of the incident; no further management action is planned at this time.

According to the Montana Field Guide , otters can be found in many parts of western and central Montana.

The adult Northern River Otter in Montana weighs around 20 pounds and measures close to 47 inches long. Its thick, powerful tail makes up nearly 20 inches of that length. Small eyes and ears, a broad, flattened head, long cylindrical form, and four webbed feet suit it for its semiaquatic life.

According to FWP, otter attacks are rare, but otters can be protective of their young. Otters are members of the weasel family; they give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce.

FWP advises people to give all wildlife plenty of space. In drought conditions, low water levels can bring people closer to water-dwelling wildlife. Keeping your distance can help avoid dangerous encounters, reduce stress for wildlife and promote healthy animal behavior.