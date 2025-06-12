Butte-Silver Bow landfill closed due to unexploded military ordnance

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Landfill remains closed today after unexploded military ordnance was found in the landfill.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester says that an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team from Malmstrom Air Force Base is responding to the landfill to investigate the ordnance.

The Sheriff's Office has not identified what kind of military ordnance was found.

The item is in an isolated location at the landfill off Browns Gulch Road just west of Butte and south of Rocker and does not appear to be a threat to the public, the sheriff said.

