Butte stabbing leaves woman dead

BUTTE — A woman is dead after a stabbing in Butte on Saturday.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on June 12th, police responded to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grand Avenue in Butte for a reported disturbance.

Officers found a woman who had sustained at least one stab wound.

Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to St. James Healthcare.

Shortly after arrival at the hospital, she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A man who was at the scene has been detained for questioning.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation, " Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release. "No more information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Lester added there is no danger to the general public in relation to this incident.

