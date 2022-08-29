Butte teen dies after synthetic drug overdose, four other teens hospitalized

BUTTE — A 17-year old boy died and four other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on synthetic drugs last week in Jefferson County.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester reports the group of teens ingested a synthetic amphetamine commonly called "molly" and two other psychedelic drugs while at Delmoe Lake on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The 17-year-old boy was first taken to St. James HealthCare in Butte, then to another hospital where he died on Friday, according to Sheriff Lester.

The four other boys - all between the ages of 15 and 16 - were treated and released from the Butte hospital.

Sheriff Lester said all five teens are from Butte.

He said that police normally don’t see overdose deaths associated with these types of drugs.

Authorities have not released any other details, including where and how the teens may have obtained the drugs.

Investigators are awaiting a toxicology test on all the victims from the Montana State Crime Lab and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Brian Sullivan at 406-497-1173.



