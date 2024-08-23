Canadian railway lockout is affecting Montana farmers

After months of labor disputes between two major freight railroads and union railway workers, there was a shutdown that threatened critical interruptions to the United States economy.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, said their goal is to educate Montanans on what is happening and why.

“At Montana Farmers union, we're the oldest and largest farm organization that represents the family farm, and our core principles are education, legislation and cooperation. So, the best thing we can do right now is educate the people of the United States, our neighbors, on why this is happening. It's happening because a corporate monopoly has locked out its workers,” Schweitzer said.

With Canada being one of the leading destinations for United States agriculture exports and imports, the potential for future railroad strikes or shutdowns is concerning for Montana farmers.

“Canada is one of our largest customers, agricultural customers. The railroads handle a lot of that product, and so for farmers, it's getting our products to the market in Canada, and getting our fertilizer products as imports. About 80% of our fertilizer comes from Canada and mostly via the railroads,” explained Schweitzer.



Due to government action, one of the two major railroads is back to work, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad is currently still shut down with a lockout of its 3,000 union workers.

“The two largest railroads in Canada colluded together to do a lockout, forcing the workers out of a job, and the workers are more than ready and willing to go to work,” Schweitzer explained. “Fortunately, Prime Minister Trudeau has stepped in and told them they have to mediate this and get back to work.”

If there were to be another company lockout or workers strike regarding the Canadian railroads, the impact on Montana farmers and grain growers could be critical.

“One day stoppage on this railroad puts a six-day backlog on all products. That's what it meant. If we went for a week on this lockout, it would have meant six weeks to get back to normal, and this is a critical time in in American agriculture, because we're getting ready to plant our next year's crop right now. We need these inputs,” Schweitzer added.

For the time being, the Montana Farmers Union is hopeful that there will not be another company lockout or workers strike, regarding the Canadian railroads.