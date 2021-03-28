MONTANA — National nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence announced that four puppies will arrive in Montana the week of March 29th.

Three puppies will be sent to Crossroads Correctional Facility in Shelby, and one will be sent to Carroll College. All puppies are in training to become service dogs.

Canine Companions service dogs are trained in more than 40 commands and are matched with children, adults, and veterans with disabilities free of charge. These dogs assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights, and much more to enhance independence for people with disabilities.

To get there, the training takes nearly two years of hard work and love, starting at the very beginning as adorable puppies.

The organization says the puppies are already training for their future companion. Learning to interact with each other and humans, playing on and around different surfaces and being exposed to new sights, sounds, and smells helps build the foundation for a successful service dog.