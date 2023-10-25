Career Day at Napi Elementary School
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:41:13-04
Tuesday was Career Day at Napi Elementary School in Browning and the kids got to learn about some potential career options. In the video above, reporter McKenna Holman talks with teacher Milyn Lazyboy-Butterfly and fifth-grade student Jamison Cromwell.
TRENDING
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.