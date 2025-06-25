Carroll College announces interim co-presidents after incoming president steps down

HELENA — Less than one week before the new president of Carroll College was to assume his role, the college announced he will no longer be filling the position.

A press release from Carroll on Wednesday shares that Dr. William Rudd, who has 17 years of previous experience as a college and university president, is “stepping away to focus on personal matters that will require his full time and attention in the months ahead.”

The college says two Interim Co-Presidents will step in for the 2025-26 academic year while the search continues for a president to replace Dr. John Cech, whose final day as the school’s president will be June 30th.

Dr. Jennifer Glowienka and Bishop Austin Vetter will work together as co-presidents, which the college says “reflects Carroll’s commitment to collaborative leadership, institutional stability, and thoughtful stewardship during a year of significant institutional work.”

Carroll College

Dr. Glowienka has worked at Carroll for over 20 years and is currently the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. The press release says she has “helped secure over $1.5 million in external grants” for the school.

Bishop Austin Vetter became the bishop of the Diocese of Helena in 2019. Carroll says, “he has played a key role in stewarding the Diocese’s mission, overseeing strategic planning...while advancing the initiatives that align with the Church’s long-term goals.

Carroll College says they will give more information at the appropriate time and you can find information about the leadership change here.