HELENA — Carroll College’s Anthrozoology program has two dogs up for adoption before the end of this spring semester. Each year the program brings in animals from shelters for the students to foster and work with during the program. At the end of the spring semester, the dogs have a graduation ceremony where the dogs are handed over to their new owners.

In 2021, students have found families for all their dogs except two.

Meet Bowser, a Great Dane Mix known for snuggling and full of love. He has experience with herding and soccer:

Alexa Doerr: Anthrozoology program has two dogs up for adoption

Meet Henry, a Black Labrador Cross known for cuddles but playful outside and has experience in shed hunting:

Henry Cadonau: Anthrozoology program has two dogs up for adoption

The students spend night and day with the canines to study animal-human bonding. By the end of the school year, each dog has gone through hundreds of hours of obedience and more training with the students.

“By having Henry with me since the very beginning, it's been an honour,” says Henry Cadonau, a Carroll College Junior majoring in Anthrozoology. He’s had the dog, Henry, since the start of the school year. “We've gone through a lot of ups and downs, but we come out on top and he's a wonderful dog. All the time that we spent training, we just want to find that one, perfect home that just helps the dogs and gives them a wonderful life to live."

The dogs’ graduation ceremony is April 30th, 2021. If the dogs are not adopted by then, they go back to the animal shelter.

For more information on Henry, you can contact his student owner Henry at CCadonau@carroll.edu .

For more information on Bowser, you can contact his student owner Alexa at Adoerr@carroll.edu .