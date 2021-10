Cascade firefighter dies after fighting COVID

GREAT FALLS — Ken Lemanksi, a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Cascade, has died after a battle with COVID.

The "Cascade Farmer Rancher City Volunteer Fire Department" Facebook page posted :

We lost an amazing fireman/EMT this morning due to complications of Covid, Ken was amazing and dedicated to serving his community it was in his blood from the time he served in the military to becoming a firefighter and EMT, he rarely missed a call and he will be a deep missing void on our fire department. Please keep his family in your prayers. Thank you for your service, you can rest easy brother we will miss you.

Friends of Lemanski say that he was also a football and wrestling coach for students.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

We will update you if we get more information.



There were 1,250 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, October 20, with 11,044 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS reported 19 new deaths on Tuesday, noting that 15 of those have occurred since October 8, and the other four were in September. The deaths occurred in the following counties: Cascade, Granite, Hill (2), Lake (2), Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Missoula (3), Pondera (2), Richland (3) and Yellowstone (3).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,225, according to DPHHS. The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 446, down from 454 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,447.

There have been 168,513 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 155,244. There were 7,027 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 499,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,059,563. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases



Yellowstone County: 252 new; 2,565 active

Gallatin County: 184 new; 538 active

Flathead County: 153 new; 1,046 active

Missoula County: 130 new; 1,886 active

Cascade County: 87 new; 1,095 active

Lewis & Clark County: 56 new; 951 active

Silver Bow County: 43 new; 143 active

Lake County: 29 new; 253 active

Park County: 27 new; 207 active

Stillwater County: 27 new; 128 active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.