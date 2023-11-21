Cats defeat Griz in annual blood-drive contest

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State University Bobcats may have lost to the University of Montana Grizzlies during the 2024 "Brawl Of The Wild," but the Cats can claim victory in this year's Red Cross of Montana Blood Battle.

Every November, fans of both teams compete to see which school can donate the most blood during a series of blood drives in Bozeman and Missoula.

This year, Bobcat fans donated 124 units of blood while Griz fans gave 115 units - a close "game," but one in which everybody wins.

“Results were close this year and we are thrilled to see both sides of the state come together to keep hospital shelves stocked,” said Matt Ochsner, Red Cross of Montana Communications Director, in a news release. “No matter who you cheered for, it’s Montana patients and their families who ultimately won thanks to the generosity of donors.”

The Red Cross has partnered with the two universities for this event for more than 20 years. In the last 10 years alone, the "blood battle" has brought in more than 2,000 units of blood that cancer patients, expecting moms, and accident victims depend on.

The Red Cross says the need for blood is constant. A blood donation takes less than hour from start to finish and can save more than one life. If you would like to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

