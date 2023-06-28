Changes at Glacier National Park site due to bear activity

Bear activity has prompted changes at a campground in Glacier National Park.

Bears have been frequenting the Many Glacier Campground, which has caused park staff to restrict it to hard-sided campers only.

This means that tents and soft-sided campers will not be permitted until further notice.

A bear may have received a food reward and rangers are investigating.

The Many Glacier Wilderness campground — a backcountry campground — has been closed due to the bear activity.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle notes the closures are not unusual when bears are in the area of campgrounds.

Visitors are reminded to keep campgrounds and developed areas clean and free of food and trash. Residents and businesses in and around the park are reminded to secure all types of non-natural food sources including garbage, livestock feed, pet food, bird seed, and hummingbird feeders.

Park officials asked that if you see a bear along the road, please do not stop. Stopping and watching roadside bears will likely start a "bear jam" as other drivers follow your lead.

"Bear jams" are hazardous to both people and bears as they limit visibility, restrict the movement of the bear, and have the potential to increase the likelihood of the bear approaching cars and people in the future. Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger.



