Deadly Snow Slip Motel shooting: no criminal charges

MISSOULA — The Flathead County Attorney’s Office confirms to MTN News that they will not file charges regarding a deadly shooting at the Snow Slip Motel in Essex in April of 2022 .

Jeremy McKenzie, 36 years old, was shot and killed following a brief altercation with a man in the motel’s parking lot.

Detectives interviewed several of the people involved, including the shooter, who was identified, interviewed, and released.

The Snow Slip Motel has since been torn down.

We have tried to get additional information from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, but have not yet received a response.



(APRIL 18, 2022) Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting death in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a person being shot at the Snow Slip Inn near Essex shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Deputies found several people at the scene attempting to provide medical aid to a 36-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting death is underway with detectives investigating the scene and talking with witnesses.

According to a news release, there is no threat to the public at this time.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, pending notification of family. We will update you as we get more information.



