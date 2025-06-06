Charging grizzly bear shot near Seeley Lake

GREAT FALLS — State wildlife officials say that a grizzly bear was shot after it a landowner near his residence between Condon and Seeley Lake in the Swan Valley earlier this week.

The man heard noises outside his residence and "disturbances" with his livestock and dogs on the night of Tuesday, June 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

He walked outside to check on his animals and the bear charged at him.

STAYING "BEAR AWARE" IN MONTANA:

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

The man shot and killed the bear; the man was not hurt.

If you are experiencing conflicts with bears, you're advised to contact a FWP bear specialist by clicking here.

This is the third instance of a grizzly bear being shot within the last several weeks.

Two landowners were picking mushrooms about a mile north of Choteau on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, when they were charged by an adult female grizzly bear.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that the men shot and killed the bear at close range, and fortunately, they were not injured during the encounter.

FWP says the bear had a cub at the time of the encounter and they working to capture the cub so that it can be cared for.

FWP director Christy Clark said, "I spoke to John and Justin shortly after the incident and they were both still shook up. They told me their story and it was clear it was very traumatic. What’s important here is they’re okay.”



Near Dupuyer on April 11, a man shot and killed a charging grizzly bear. The man was searching for antlers on a brushy hillside when he first saw a bear.

As he was leaving the area, the bear charged him at close range; he shot and killed the bear. Fortunately, the man was not injured.

FWP says that the bear was an adult female grizzly in good condition with no history of conflict and was estimated to be 13 years old, and weighed about 250 pounds.

The bear had a single yearling cub that was found on site, unharmed. No management action will be taken for the yearling.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.