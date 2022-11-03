Chick-fil-A announces opening date of newest Montana location

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over! Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant will officially open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Jonathan Lovette — who began with Chick-fil-A in 2003 — is the franchise owner and operator of the Missoula restaurant.

A news release notes that Chick-fil-A will have approximately 125 full-time and part-time employees.

In honor of the opening, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America which will be distributed to organizations in the Missoula area to help fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.



