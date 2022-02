HELENA — Chick-fil-A plans to open in Helena soon. The proposed location is near Custer Avenue and North Montana Avenue.

The national chain - most famous for its chicken sandwiches - is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,800 location.

The only Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Montana is in Kalispell; it opened in 2016.

A Chick-fil-A is also coming to Missoula ( link ).

There is also a Chick-fil-A being developed in Billings ( link ).



