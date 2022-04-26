Chick-fil-A set to break ground on restaurant in Billings

BILLINGS — Chick-fil-A is expected to break ground on its first Billings restaurant next week, according to the construction company that started installing fencing around the West End site Tuesday.

The restaurant will be located at 670 South 24th Street W., using the same parking lot as Planet Fitness. Cars were allowed to park inside the fencing Tuesday, but Engineered Structures Inc.'s superintendent on site said the area would be completely closed off by Wednesday.

Crews are expected to start construction Monday, with an estimated 4.5-month building timeline.

The superintendent, who is working on his eighth Chick-fil-A build, estimated the restaurant would be open by October.

The City of Billings issued building permits to Chick-fil-A on March 30.

The only Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Montana is in Kalispell; it opened in 2016.

A Chick-fil-A is also coming to Missoula ( link ), and a franchisee recently applied for a permit for a commercial building within Helena ( link ).

The national chain - most famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries - is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,800 locations.



