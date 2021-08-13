Child reported missing in Culbertson

GREAT FALLS — A two-year old girl named Kyree Vann has been reported missing in Culbertson.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said that at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Kyree was reported missing from the Roosevelt County Fair in Culbertson. She was last seen near the bouncy house slide.

Kyree has long, brown hair and is wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jean shorts. She also has a scratched-up nose and knees from a recent fall.

Sheriff's deputies and members of the Culbertson Volunteer Fire Department are searching for Kyree. If anyone has information on Kyree's whereabouts, you're asked to call Roosevelt County dispatch at 406-653-6240.



(UPDATE, 1:45 p.m.) Sheriff Frederick says that Kyree has been found and is safe. No other details have been released.