Chippewa Cree Tribal Court Chief Judge Harold Monteau dies

The Chippewa Cree Tribe is mourning the death of Chief Judge Harold A. Monteau who passed away over the weekend.

According to a statement from the Chippewa Cree Tribal Court, Monteau passed away on December 27, 2025. A statement from the Chippewa Cree Tribe says details about the tragic event will continue to emerge int he coming days and months.

The tribal court said Monteau was known for his traditional judicial qualities and strong administrative leadership skills to effectively manage the court system. He was described as an intelligent and compassionate judge with an infectious laugh, possessing cultural awareness and tolerance to ensure everyone was treated with respect.

“He touched the lives of many of us and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of working with him,” the court said in a statement.

The court said Monteau possessed expert knowledge of current laws and local rules to manage the court efficiently and justly.

Further information regarding wake and funeral services has yet to be released. Rocky Boy Health Center Behavioral Health is available for grief counseling if needed.

Associate Judge Duane Gopher will serve as acting Chief Judge. Monteau’s cases will be assigned to another judge, and parties will be notified by the court. Those with questions regarding their case are asked to call the Chippewa Cree Tribal Court on Monday, January 5, 2026 when the court will reopen.

