Chlorine leak reported at Fairmont Hot Springs

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 25, 2022
John Emeigh and Kaitlyn Aguiles report on a suspected chlorine leak at Fairmont Hot Springs that sent several people to hospitals.

Twelve people were taken to St. James Healthcare in Butte, and six people were taken to a medical facility in Anaconda.

None of the 18 appeared to be in serious condition, and were taken to hospitals as a precaution, according to firefighters.

Initial reports indicate that sealed chlorine tablets "combusted," sending chlorine fumes into the area.

Fairmont Hot Springs is about midway between Butte and Anaconda:

