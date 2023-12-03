Fort Benton hosts 'Country Christmas'

FORT BENTON — The annual Chouteau County Country Christmas event kicked off this weekend. On the first weekend of December, towns across the county host vendors and events to get into the holiday spirit.

“This is just a really long-standing event in Fort Benton and a special tradition,” Joellyn Clark, President of the Fort Benton Chamber of Commerce said, “And so we want to make sure to keep that alive. And we hope people from throughout the state come and visit our town.”

Fort Benton celebrated with an ornament scavenger hunt throughout the town, a live nativity, Santa sightings, Christmas tree lightings, and river lights. People came from all around to sell their unique Christmas items at the three vendor locations.

“This year we have vendors spread over three locations,” Clark said, “We have vendors at the Grand Hotel and the Prairie Rose Gallery and also the elementary [school] gym.”

Holiday gifts ranging from mittens to homemade barbecue sauce were being sold. Community events like this help bring the Chouteau communities together, and are a beloved tradition to those who participate. While most of Fort Benton’s and Shonkin’s events took place on Saturday, there is still plenty to do on Sunday in Geraldine and Virgelle, including sales, fundraisers, and a kids carnival.

“It's really great for our community because we get people in from out of town, which we love, and it's also really just a festive environment where people are getting together and visiting,” Clark said, “And the vendors really like to be together and shop from each other's booths. And so it's just a really special small town environment.”

For a detailed schedule of events in the Chouteau County Country Christmas celebration, click here.