Chouteau County Cancer Support Group hosts flower sale

FORT BENTON — Members of the Chouteau County Cancer Support Group got together with the Fort Benton Garden Club to raise money on Saturday.

Plants of all kinds to start a garden were for sale, and community members could stop by and donate.

All proceeds from the event went toward the Cancer Support Group, which extends a helping hand to those in the county battling cancer.

“The Cancer Support Group tries to, we ask people to tell us anybody they know in our county that is dealing with cancer, and then we try to offer them support and frequently give them a small monetary stipend,” explained Trish Eklud, a member of the group.



If you are interested in joining the support group, you are encouraged to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day with a picnic on Sunday, June 9 at the Fort Benton Canoe Campground.