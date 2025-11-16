Christmas Stroll poster contest sparks AI controversy in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Is it AI or not? That’s what many people are wondering after the Downtown Business Association announced the winner of this year’s Christmas Stroll poster contest.

After the reveal, some on social media accused the winning design of being created by artificial intelligence.

WATCH:

2025 Downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll Poster Contest Winner Sparks Controversy

In response, the Downtown Business Association posted on Facebook, quoting the artist: “The artwork was fully hand-rendered, starting with my own pencil sketch, and then I developed it digitally.”

The association said it currently does not have contest guidelines regarding AI-generated art but plans to implement them moving forward.

Here is the response from the Downtown Business Association: