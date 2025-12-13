Cleanup underway after severe flooding in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Officials are now assessing the trail of destruction after heavy rains pummeled Lincoln County, something that will take months to fully understand.

Lincoln County officials gave an update on the situation on Friday.

“We're going to see impacts from this that we probably won't find for months. This is definitely not a short-term event; this is a long-term event," Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said.

Watch to see the latest on the severe flooding in Lincoln County:

Cleanup continues after heavy rains cause severe flooding in Lincoln County

Gov. Greg Gianforte was supposed to be in Lincoln County in person, but weather conditions kept him away, forcing him to join by phone.

“Our federal colleagues and the White House in particular, they're aware of the situation," Gov. Gianforte said.

Sheriff Short says the damage will reach well into millions of dollars.

The good news is that no injuries and deaths have been reported so far, but the sheriff warns this is far from over.

“At this time, we know of at least 5 bridges, I think we're up to seven, eight, nine bridges that are compromised at this point, so there's a lot of access that has had to be rerouted," Short noted.

Because of the damaged bridges, such as the one on Farm to Market Road, many residents in Lincoln County are now having to take alternative routes to make it home.

“We now have hundreds of residents who have to take alternative routes to try to get to their homes due to the bridges that have had to be compromised," Sheriff Short told MTN.

"I mean, some people are driving 30, 40 miles out of their way when it used to be a one-mile drive into town," the sheriff continued.

Possible repair costs could be well into the millions, which prompted Gov. Gianforte to consider federal and state finances.

“When we hit certain thresholds of public infrastructure that's been damaged, we qualify for federal emergency management funds, and based on what you've said, it doesn't appear to me [that] we'll have any trouble tripping that trigger," Gov. Gianforte said.

However, officials can't even begin to assess the full scope of damage until the flooding stops.

“The financial part of it is what is going to be a tremendous drain to this community and this county," Sheriff Short said.

TOWN HALL MEETINGS

There will be two town halls this weekend in Lincoln County for questions and answers regarding the flooding situations in Libby and Troy.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, there will be a town hall in Libby at the Dome Theater, 602 Mineral Ave. at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the town hall will be held at the Troy High School, 116 Missoula Ave at 1:00 p.m.

There are also zoom options available for both meetings.

Bottled water will be available for distribution at both meetings.