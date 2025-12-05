Climate activist Rikki Held spoke to an audience at the First United Methodist Church. Citizens For Clean Energy, Great Falls Rising, and Golden Triangle Resource Council helped organize the event.

Held, a Broadus resident, was the lead plaintiff with 15 others in Held v. State of Montana, a climate lawsuit that won its case against the state. She talked about her experience in the lawsuit and how to advocate for causes.

Climate activist Rikki Held speaks in Great Falls

"I've been part of two youth climate lawsuits, and so just speaking about it is another important part and just keeping sharing stories and letting people know about it. And continuing and having conversations and just getting to talk with people in the community," Held said.

She emphasized that civic engagement requires ongoing effort at the individual level.

"You have to continue those conversations, and you have to work, you know, at the individual level. And just take responsibility as a citizen. And democracy is a continuous process. And in our Constitution, you know, every person, has a responsibility and a duty to also stand up and protect these rights," Held said.

Karen Thornton, chairperson of the Golden Triangle Research Council, hopes the speaking engagement would inspire attendees to take concrete action in their own communities.

"We would like the audience to be able to say, oh, I can do that. Like, I don't have to fix the whole world, but I can fix this one little piece of it and you can do that on your own. Or you could join citizens for Clean Energy, or you could join Golden Triangle Resource Council, or you could join Great Falls Rising," Thornton said.

Thornton expressed appreciation for both the community turnout and Held's willingness to share her experience.

"It's really nice. It's really good to see people turn up and turn out, and it's great that Rikki's willing to give her time and her energy, at this point in her life and say, look, if I can do it as a kid, you can do it, too," Thornton said.

