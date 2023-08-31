Coming up: Art Walk in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — The Chouteau County Fine Arts Council is sponsoring an Art Walk in Fort Benton on September 9, 2023.

Juli Robertson of the Chouteau County Fine Arts Council explained, "We are creating a fund that will support local high school students with higher education within the fine arts. We have also found that while researching the need for this quote unquote scholarship fund, that we have schools in Chouteau County that do not have art education in their high schools, and so these kids are very under-represented."

Artists from around Montana will be showcasing their artwork along the streets and businesses of Fort Benton.

Organizers highlighted several activities:



Enjoy a nice walk around beautiful historic downtown Fort Benton and view amazing arts and crafts with opportunities to purchase new art.

Bring your kiddos to color and draw with Miss Montana

Enjoy a hamburgers or hotdogs, provided by Griff Construction and Classic Haircut (they will be donating a portion of the sales to the Art Fund)

Meet and Greet with Miss Montana to follow at the Grand Union Hotel at 7pm

Robertson said, "This is for all of the kids in Chouteau County, so we have Big Sandy, Highwood, Fort Benton, Geraldine, Loma. We also have colony schools, homeschool students. Anyone in Chouteau County, we want to create community workshops that we can bring local artists in and have fun nights that we can just offer to the citizens of our county. It's for every single person, whether you're an artist or not. It's fun to create, and everybody can be an artist.

