Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Coming up: Augusta American Legion Rodeo

August Rodeo preview
Augusta Rodeo
Augusta Rodeo
Augusta American Legion Rodeo
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 24, 2024

In the video above, Ryan Gamboa reports on preparations that are underway for the upcoming Augusta American Legion Rodeo on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Click here for more details and ticket information.

Saturday, June 29
-Allen's will have food in the parking lot and live music
-Cornhole tournament hosted by the FFA
-Buckhorn will have axe throwing and live music in the bar.
-Blue Pine Wine will have live music during the day.
-Parade is at 2 p.m.
-Lazy B will have live music
-There will be vendors in town and kids games in the parking lot between the store and the buckhorn.
-Slack at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 30
-Food and vendors throughout town
-Rodeo performance at 2 p.m.
-Blue Pine will have live music during the day
-Western Bar will have live music

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App