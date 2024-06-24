Coming up: Augusta American Legion Rodeo

In the video above, Ryan Gamboa reports on preparations that are underway for the upcoming Augusta American Legion Rodeo on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Click here for more details and ticket information.

Saturday, June 29

-Allen's will have food in the parking lot and live music

-Cornhole tournament hosted by the FFA

-Buckhorn will have axe throwing and live music in the bar.

-Blue Pine Wine will have live music during the day.

-Parade is at 2 p.m.

-Lazy B will have live music

-There will be vendors in town and kids games in the parking lot between the store and the buckhorn.

-Slack at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

-Food and vendors throughout town

-Rodeo performance at 2 p.m.

-Blue Pine will have live music during the day

-Western Bar will have live music

