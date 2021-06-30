Coming up: Buffalo Kite Festival

GREAT FALLS — The eighth annual Buffalo Kite Festival will be held at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on July 10 and 11. The festival is free and will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.

Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, and have an opportunity create their own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump.

Blackfoot tribal member Don Fish will perform an opening ceremony to start the activities each day, and the festival will feature original designs from Native artists, including DG House (Cherokee), Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Flathead Salish), Angela Babby (Oglala Lakota), Rabbit Knows Gun (Crow), and others.

Kite kits will be available to buy for $6 at the event.

The event will be held at the upper visitor center in the park, about 2.5 miles past the main visitor center. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

A news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says the Festival is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee Lee (founder of SkyWindWorld ) and Drake Smith. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists from around the United States to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit agency that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at locations in Montana and Canada.

For more information call park ranger Alice Southworth at 406-866-2217, or email alice.southworth@mt.gov.