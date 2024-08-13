Coming up: Chouteau County Fair

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 Chouteau County Fair will kick off on Thursday, August 15 and run through Sunday, August 18.

The event will feature a creative trades auction, a livestock auction, tractor/truck pulls, pig wrestling, a carnival, bumper boats, water slides, demolition derby, fair food, and more.

The event will be at the fairgrounds in Fort Benton.

For more information, click here to visit the website, click here for the Facebook page, email chocofair@itstriangle.com, or call 406-622-5505.

