Coming up: Geraldine Fun Day

MTN
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:35:55-04

Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 747 Collins Avenue West in Geraldine.

The Geraldine Action Committee says that scheduled events include:

  • Pancake Breakfast
  • Ranch Run 1/2 Marathon, 5K & Fun Run
  • Geraldine Airport Fly-In & Open House
  • State Class C Championship Reunion
  • Senior Center Bake Sale
  • Cookies & Quilt Show
  • Cornhole Tournament
  • Geraldine Public School Open House
  • Dunk Tank
  • Lawnmower Races
  • Parade

Click here for the complete schedule.

Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7.

