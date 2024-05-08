Coming up: Geraldine Fun Day

Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 747 Collins Avenue West in Geraldine.

The Geraldine Action Committee says that scheduled events include:



Pancake Breakfast

Ranch Run 1/2 Marathon, 5K & Fun Run

Geraldine Airport Fly-In & Open House

State Class C Championship Reunion

Senior Center Bake Sale

Cookies & Quilt Show

Cornhole Tournament

Geraldine Public School Open House

Dunk Tank

Lawnmower Races

Parade

Click here for the complete schedule.

Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7.

