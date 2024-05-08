Coming up: Geraldine Fun Day

Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 747 Collins Avenue West in Geraldine.
The Geraldine Action Committee says that scheduled events include:
- Pancake Breakfast
- Ranch Run 1/2 Marathon, 5K & Fun Run
- Geraldine Airport Fly-In & Open House
- State Class C Championship Reunion
- Senior Center Bake Sale
- Cookies & Quilt Show
- Cornhole Tournament
- Geraldine Public School Open House
- Dunk Tank
- Lawnmower Races
- Parade
Click here for the complete schedule.
Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7.
