Coming up: Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Frances

VALIER — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez checks out the preparations on Lake Frances ahead of Saturday's ice-fishing derby.



The Ice Fishing Derby is happening this Saturday on Lake Frances. Here's one of Valiers own fishermen to tell us more.

Stan Wangseng: It starts at 8:00 Saturday morning, and it goes to 3:00 in the afternoon. And it's 3:00 and that’s it? You got to have your fish in by then. And then they weigh it.

Paul Sanchez: This event brings in fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages with a 100% cash payout for the largest pike and yellow perch, including a kids prize for the largest catch.

Stan Wangseng: I think it was almost 350 last year and we've had even more than that before. No age limit but there's a lot of kids that come and they got prizes for kids and stuff to!

Paul Sanchez: So bundle up and grab your auger for Valiers Famous Ice Fishing Derby.

