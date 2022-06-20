Coming up: Summer Celebration in Fort Benton

GREAT FALLS — The annual Summer Celebration festival will return to Fort Benton, kicking off on Friday, June 24, and running through Sunday, June 26.

The schedule is packed, with scores of vendors, arts and crafts, food, museum tours, a parade, street dances, and fireworks.

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Friday



10-5 Chalk Up Fort Benton- Sidewalk Art Contest

12-7-Inflatable Fun Zone for Kids-Old Fort Park

3-5 Princess visits and photos-Old Fort Park

4-7-Facepainter/Balloon Man in Old Fort Park

4:30-5:30 City Band Concert -Old Fort Park

7- Wyldman Rodeo- Chouteau County Fairgrounds

7:00-8 Comedian Harry J. Riley, 14th St. and Front St.

8:30-12am Street Dance-Corner of 14th and Front St.

Saturday



8am- Children’s Fishing Derby- Along the Steamboat Levee

11am- Parade- Land of the Free- Along Front Street

1- Corn Hole Tournament 1400 Block

2 - Demo Derby - Summer Celebration Slam - Fairgrounds

4-7 Car Smash - Fort Benton Parent Team Fundraiser - 13th and Front

7:30-9 Live Music - The Lucky Valentines Grand Union Square

9:30-1:30- Street Dance- Luke Dowler and the Midnight Conversations

After Dark- Fireworks Display

Sunday Schedule



10-2- Face Painting and balloons- Sam Houston- Old Fort Park

10-2- Summer Celebration “Crafts and Things”- Old Fort Park

10-2- Art on the Levee- Old Fort Park

10-2- Inflatable Fun Zone for Kids (1 bouncy house free all weekend)- Old Fort Park

1pm- Dennis McSweeney Memorial Talent Show -Old Fort Park