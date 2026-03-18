Community rallies to help firefighter and family after house fire

HELENA — Following a fire that happened off of Canyon Ferry Road last Thursday that destroyed the home of a firefighter, the community is rallying to support the McDaniel family.

Community continues to rally around local firefighter and family after house fire

Several fundraisers have been set up across the community, including a GoFundMe set up by friends of the family and the Yard Foundation, which is an online firefighter-based 501(c)(3).

The Helena firefighters IAFF Local 448 is taking monetary donations.

Checks can be sent to:

Helena Firefighters Benevolent Fund

300 Neill Ave.

Helena, MT 59601

The benevolent fund is used to help Helena area families in need after a fire, and in this case, it’s a family the 36 members of the IAFF Local 448 know very well.

Dave Maslowski, the Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 president, shared, “We talk a lot about in this career field about a brotherhood and sisterhood about taking care of each other, and that is what we are seeing across the community, so it is really, really appreciated.”

Helena Firefighters Benevolent Fund

The organization will also be hosting a pasta and pint night at the East Helena VFW on Friday March 27th, as another fundraising effort.

