Conrad High School gets new bleachers

CONRAD — In Conrad, Montana, Aaron Jones knows that stepping up is just a part of life: “There was a need I guess, and somebody had to do the job, so we took the job.”

Jones and five other dads made the change they wanted to see.

“Being friends and stuff, we all got together and decided this is what we're gonna do,” explained Travis Walter, another father on the bleacher fundraiser board.

Before, if parents wanted to come watch their kids at a Conrad High School football game, they needed to bring their own chairs or be prepared to stand the whole time.

Some people even sat in their cars during the game. Well, a few parents decided that that simply wasn't good enough.



“We've decided to move forward with making it a little easier to watch football games,” Walter said.

This led to the creation of the bleacher fundraiser board, which went out to the people of Conrad to ask for donations to help fund new, accessible bleachers.

“It could have been harder. I mean, if we were in another community, I think it'd be harder,” Jones said, “But Conrad's really good about fundraising and giving where needed.”

The people and businesses of Conrad raised about $120 thousand dollars for the new bleachers, and the board themselves spent hundreds of hours putting them together.

“We struggled through it over a lot of weekends and a lot of hours,” Jones said.

MTN News

Now, the work has paid off, giving around 300 people a place to sit with an ADA ramp.

“I think it's just important to have bleachers for grandmas, grandpas, all them,” said Cody Waldusky, another member of the board.

Conrad High School’s home opener was on August 30th, and the board was able to see their hard work pay off.

“It was pretty nice to have a crowd that you could see instead of just people standing and watching,” Jones said.

“It meant a lot to see, and [I] actually got a lot of comments that probably meant more than seeing people sit in them,” Walter said, “…Actually getting comments from people that actually utilized the bleachers”

The board fundraised enough for a second set of bleachers, which will be put together in the future. It is an example of a small town working together for one another.