Conrad is hosting its annual "Whoop Up Trail Days"

CONRAD — In the video above, Paul Sanchez visits Conrad, which is hosting its annual "Whoop Up Trail Days" event from June 6-9, 2024. Click here for the full schedule.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Whoop-Up Days is kicking off in Conrad. So clean off them boots and grab your hat and head on out to the rodeo.
Dick Lyman the Old Guy of the Whoop-Up Days Rodeo had this to say.
Been here for 45 years, and, the Lions Club has been a part of it from the very, very beginning. And it's they've been very supportive about everything that we wanted to do. And we've worked together really, really well. And we've been able to grow the rodeo every year. I mean, we get more people coming and more people and more events going on, And the good thing about rodeo is you never know what you're going to get into. Every performance is different. I mean, there's stuff that happens and nobody had ever guessed it happened. And it's it's a lot of fun to come and watch.
The horse and rider pushed their limits to make every second count.
The Old Guy added this. As far as I'm concerned, you make a rodeo, audience out of having them little kids participate when they're little because they don't ever forget that. And they always want to go watch the rodeo because they can remember when they go out on a sheep when they were little.
This is a great family event for everyone. So head to the rodeo in Conrad and be a part of Whoop-Up Trail Days.