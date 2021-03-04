Conrad man hooks record-breaking brown trout

A 55-year-old Montana record for brown trout has been broken.

Robbi Dockter of Conrad had the lucky catch, according to Montanaoutdoor.com .

The big catch, which has been verified by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, weighed in at a whopping 32.43 pounds. He caught the fish in the Marias River.

The previous record for brown trout in Montana had been held since 1966 by E.H. Peck Bacon; his brown trout weighed 29 pounds, and was caught in Wade Lake.

If you catch a fish in Montana that you think might be a record, FWP says:

To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish.

Keep the fish cool—preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

Weigh the fish on a certified scale (found in grocery store or hardware store, etc.), witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a Fisheries Biologist or Manager.