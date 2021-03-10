Conrad soda-fountain re-opens

CONRAD — Olson’s Drug Store in Conrad re-opened their soda fountain March 5th, and are serving up softball-sized scoops of ice cream to get the fountain rolling.

The drug store has been a part of Conrad since 1915, becoming Olson’s Drug Store in 1981. The soda fountain is all original and proclaimed by previous owners to be the longest continually-operated soda fountain in Montana.

Around Easter last year, when the pandemic hit, the owners had no choice but to close down due to the small space that did not allow for social distancing.

Loren Utterback, Olson’s Drug Store co-owner, explained, “It's kind of a signature spot people like to come and pass some time, have some ice cream or soda. It’s been in the community for a long time, long before we were here. Like anything else people have missed during the pandemic it was kind of a bummer to slow down. Got kind of quiet in here. Did a lot of curbside and things of that nature. So it’s been kind of exciting to open it back up and we get a lot of after-school action actually. It’s a good time for that as it warms up here in March so it’ll be good.”

Olson’s staff say the soda fountain is a little part of history they hope to keep alive for generations to come in Conrad. The soda fountain is now fully operational and serving hard ice cream, milkshakes, malts, sodas, sundaes, and fountain drinks. Click here to visit the Facebook page .