Coroner identifies man who brandished a gun and was shot by Billings police officer

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified Raymond Duncan Dupree Jr of Billings as the man who was fatally shot by a Billings police officer on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Dupree was 39 years old. He died Tuesday evening after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Seventh Street West and St. John Avenue.

Dupree died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a news conference on Thursday that officers were responding to a report of a man walking south in the road carrying what appeared to be a handgun at the 100 block of Seventh Street West.

Officer Brett Hilde arrived at the scene and saw Dupree near the corner of St. John Avenue. Hilde saw the man point the gun at a driver in a vehicle, and then at a group of people outside a residence, St. John said.

Hilde got out of his car and drew his gun from about 40 feet away. St. John said the man pointed his gun at the officer, and Hilde fired eight rounds at him. St. John said he didn't know how many rounds struck the man or where, but the man died at the scene.

Hilde was wearing a body cam but did not turn it on until after the shooting, which was over in an instant, St. John said: "This was a rapidly evolving incident that took place in just seconds, and it could have been disastrous. I'm very relieved that Officer Hilde and no other citizens were injured, and my thoughts are with those that are affected."

The handgun brandished by Dupree was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Billings Police Department Recovered at scene: Glock 17 replica semi-automatic gun that fires pellets

The shooting will be investigated by Billings police detectives and the state's Division of Criminal Investigations.

A coroner's inquest will likely be scheduled to determine whether the homicide was justified.

According to state prison records, Dupree had several felony drug-related convictions in Yellowstone County.



TRENDING ARTICLES

