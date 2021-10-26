Coroner releases names of two people found dead in Judith Basin County

GREAT FALLS — Authorities have identified Joseph Richard Mathies and his wife Mea Corylus Mathies as the two people who were found dead in Geyser on Friday, October 22.

Fergus County Coroner RJ Brown said in a news release on Tuesday that it "appears that 42-year-old Joseph Richard Mathies killed his wife Mea Corylus Mathies and then killed himself."

Both were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings for autopsies on Monday.

Agents from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations are handling the investigation with the Judith Basin County Sheriff/Coroner.

No other information has been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



(OCTOBER 26, 2021) Two people were found dead at a residence in the town Geyser early Friday, October 22, 2021.

At about 3:37 a.m., Judith Basin County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to what was described as a "disturbance."

The deputies found a deceased man and a deceased woman, both in their 40s, inside the residence.

Sheriff Tim Wilhelms said in a news release that there is no danger to the community, and that names will not be released at this point pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

No other details have been released at this point, including the suspected cause of death of the two people.

Wilhelms said that more information will be released at a later date as the investigation is continuing.

