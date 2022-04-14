Corvallis Schools superintendent announces resignation

The Corvallis School District may use an interim school superintendent to fill in, after the unexpected resignation of Superintendent Jon Konen last week.

Konen — who came to the district from Great Falls — has led the school district for the past two years, after being named to replace Tim Johnson in the spring of 2020.

That put him in the position of navigating a challenging instructional landscape during the pandemic.

Last week, Konen told the board he'd be moving on at the end of this academic year on June 30.

Konen told the board it was "with great heartache" that he was resigning, saying he had "loved his time working with so many over the past two years" and that he would be "forever grateful to Corvallis." His letter didn't elaborate on his future plans.

Following a discussion Tuesday night, trustees said they would talk with Middle School Vice Principal Pete Joseph, who has expressed an interest in filling the post on an interim basis.

Staff will have a chance to meet with him privately this week, with a public "meet and greet" being planned for April 20, at 6:30 pm.



TRENDING ARTICLES

