'Cowboys Without Borders' film set to debut next week

Back in 2017, film crews traveled to the town of Big Sandy for an international film project directed by an independent filmmaker and sixth generation rancher from the Fort Worth, Texas area.

Gaston Davis hopes to highlight the hard work and spirit of cowboys using his film degree from the University of Texas.

Davis's ancestors founded the Pecan Springs Ranch in central Texas in 1880 and says his inspiration comes from working alongside his grandfather "Papi." Davis recalls, "I remember his stories growing up of the cowboys of the olden days and working on horseback. There's all these stories that I didn't get to live or experience myself because nowadays cattle operations are mostly operated off of a truck."

He decided to move to South America for six months to work with cowboys on horseback, working on ranches in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. He gained an international perspective of the cowboy and realized there is a universal language among them.

The feature took just over 30 days to film, including six days at the IX Ranch in Big Sandy.

"My role, coming from an agricultural family and with someone with an interest in film and business, is to bridge the gap between rural and urban America. That's what we are doing with this film is shedding light on an industry that doesn't like to shed light on itself," Davis explained.

Film crews traveled to ranches in Montana, Texas, Mexico, and Argentina. The film will be available on Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes and Google Play on Tuesday, July 12th.

You can find more information on the "Cowboys Without Borders" by clicking here .

From October 28, 2017:

