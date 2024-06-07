Craig Good Neighbors will host a community event

GREAT FALLS — The non-profit agency Craig Good Neighbors will host an community fundraiser on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Craig Tap House.

The event starts at noon and will feature live music by Shakedown County, axe throwing, a cornhole tournament, auction, bake sale, and games for the kids.

The non-profit agency works to enhance, beautify, and protect the Craig community.

The Craig Taphouse is located at 161 Leonard Street.

For more information, send an email to craiggoodneighbors@gmail.com, or click here.