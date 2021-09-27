Crash of small plane south of Billings kills 2 people

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed Monday that two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash on Sunday.

Linder said the crash near Jellison and Stratton roads happened shortly after 7 p.m.

The initial crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration states: "AIRCRAFT CRASHED UNDER UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES AND CAUGHT ON FIRE"

According to the FAA, the plane was a 1964 Beech S35.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, Linder said.

No other information has been released at this point, including the names of the people who died.

We will update you if we get more details.