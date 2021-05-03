Crash slowing traffic on I-15 near Conrad

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews have responded to a crash along I-15 near Conrad.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday near mile marker 344, just south of the Ledger exit and several miles north of Conrad.

At this point, the MHP says that at least one person has been injured.

A witness told MTN News at about 3 p.m. that southbound I-15 is completely blocked as emergency responders work to clear the scene, and vehicles are being detoured.

Drivers should expect delays.

We will update you if we get more information.